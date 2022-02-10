A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet hosts Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce After 5

Note: Hartnell Chevrolet is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH
Hartnell Chevrolet hosted a Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce After 5 Tuesday at the car dealership in Salem.
The event featured time to meet with other local business representatives, and get a look at some sweet vehicles in the showroom. Food was catered by Luisa’s Restaurant of Wheatland. Door prizes also were awarded.
