A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet hosts Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce After 5

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Strash (right) introduces Kevin Ryczek, Hartnell owner-general manager (left), and John Griffin, Hartnell sales manager, to the crowd at the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce After 5 Tuesday at the car dealership in Salem.

Note: Hartnell Chevrolet is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

Hartnell Chevrolet hosted a Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce After 5 Tuesday at the car dealership in Salem.

The event featured time to meet with other local business representatives, and get a look at some sweet vehicles in the showroom. Food was catered by Luisa’s Restaurant of Wheatland. Door prizes also were awarded.

Food was catered by Luisa’s Restaurant.