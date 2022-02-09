Third man arrested in Twin Lakes murder

A third man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Twin Lakes man last year.

The additional suspect is a 18 year old man that is a former resident of Twin Lakes, a Twin Lakes Police Department news release distributed Wednesday evening said.

westofthei.com does not name individuals in connection with specific charges until they have been formally charged in court.

Human remains were located on Nov. 6 buried in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in Twin Lakes. The body was subsequently identified as 60 year-old Kenneth L. Thoma of Twin Lakes. Thoma had been reported missing to the TLPD on Oct. 20. An autopsy was performed and it was determined Thoma had died as a result of being shot in the head.

Previously arrested and charged in connection with the death of Thoma are:

Joey L. Miracle, 18, of Twin Lakes, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court in December with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, party to a crime, and Hiding a Corpse, party to a crime. Both charges are felonies. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Thomas R. R. Wilton, 20, of Trevor was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court in December with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, as a party to a crime, and Hiding a Corpse, party to a crime. Both charges are felonies. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

The news release said:

In the days since the murder occurred, investigators have conducted a comprehensive investigation that included numerous interviews, reviewing 100s of hours of digital evidence and serving several search warrants. Investigators used all available resources and partnered with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspects in this case. Through the investigation, significant evidence was gathered and led investigators to identify (the third individual) as the third person connected to this horrific tragedy … Today we are thankful, but there is still work to be done. We hope this news brings a bit of peace to the victim’s families and those affected by these senseless acts.”