Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 9, 2022: 33,365 positives

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 33,365 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 30 more than Tuesday. There have been 557 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more since Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 111,945 Kenosha County negative test results as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 57.72 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 53.05 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 925 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 645 cases

Salem Lakes — 2524 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 545 cases

Twin Lakes — 978 cases

Wheatland — 539 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 205 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 261 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,360,503 positive tests and 11,483 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 118,719 positives as of Wednesday.