The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular town board meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

Review lease rate escalator on the municipal piers and shore racks. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Kenosha County Division of Aging letter concerning repair of a garage on teh old fire station in Bassett, which houses Western Kenosha County Transit vehicles. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

