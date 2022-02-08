Troop 328 Boy Scouts to host 2022 Super Breakfast and Silent Auction Feb. 13

Photo by Alicia Solario via stock.xchng

Salem Boy Scouts of America Troop 328 will host a Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem School.

All you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage and biscuits and gravy will be served. Tickets will be sold at the door. Adults are $10, seniors and children 4-12 are $7. Children under 3 eat free.

There will be a silent auction as well.

Former Leaders and Scouts always show up and there will be an alumni display table with a slide show of pictures going back to the ’60s

Salem School is located at 8828 Antioch Road (Highways AH and 83), Salem.