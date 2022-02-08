Troop 328 Boy Scouts to host 2022 Super Breakfast and Silent Auction Feb. 13

Feb 8th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by Alicia Solario via stock.xchng

Salem Boy Scouts of America Troop 328 will host a Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem School.

All you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage and biscuits and gravy will be served. Tickets will be sold at the door. Adults are $10, seniors and children 4-12 are $7. Children under 3 eat free.

There will be a silent auction as well.

Former Leaders and Scouts always show up and there will be an alumni display table with a slide show of pictures going back to the ’60s

Salem School is located at 8828 Antioch Road (Highways AH and 83), Salem.

