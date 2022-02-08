Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 8, 2022: 33,335 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 33,345 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 30 more than Monday. There have been 555 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 5 more since Monday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 111,804 Kenosha County negative test results as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 57.71 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 53 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 924 cases

Paddock Lake — 645 cases

Salem Lakes — 2521 cases (6 more than Monday)

Randall — 545 cases (1 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 978 cases

Wheatland — 538 cases

Paris — 204 cases

Brighton — 261 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,357,698 positive tests and 11,450 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 118,517 positives as of Tuesday.