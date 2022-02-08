A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus to host 2022 GREAT Nite Out Feb. 12

Kenosha Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Held Feb. 9 KENOSHA – A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the ELCA Outreach Center, 1225 25th Ave., Kenosha. Those […] Racine County Eye

Kenosha Achievement Center Seeking Virtual Volunteers KENOSHA – The Kenosha Achievement Center (KAC) Adult Day Services Program is seeking volunteers to lead virtual activities or demonstrations for adults with disabilities. KAC promotes the development of independence, […] Racine County Eye

Black History Month 2022: Inaugural Black Art & Culture Expo Hosted by UW-Parkside SOMERS, Wis. – February is Black History Month. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will debut its first annual Wisconsin Black Art & Culture Expo in partnership with Mahogany Gallery, 142 Washington […] Racine County Eye