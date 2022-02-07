Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 7, 2022: 33,305 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 33,305 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 137 more than Friday. There have been 550 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, adjusted down 1 since Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 111,715 Kenosha County negative test results as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 57.70 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.98 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 924 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 645 cases (3 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 2515 cases (12 more than Friday)

Randall — 544 cases (1 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 978 cases (3 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 538 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paris — 204 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 260 cases (2 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,356,072 positive tests and 11,387 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 118,414 positives as of Monday.