Freezing drizzle Monday morning; days of above 30 temps ahead

This work week is shaping up to be (mostly) full of above 30 degree high temperatures.

But Monday morning there are flurries in the sky and a coating of ice from overnight freezing drizzle. Be aware of the possibility of slick spots on roads this morning. You will likely need some scraping time for vehicles left outside. Monday’s high should reach 24.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says we should see high temperatures over 30 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday’s forecast is for 29.

At present, the only signs of snow are less than 50 percent chances late Wednesday and Wednesday night and again on Thursday night and Friday.

Alas, temps should dip back below 30 for the weekend.