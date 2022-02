The following students with local connections were named to the Augustana College Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester.

Ethan Keung, a first-year student from Salem

Jack Vozel, a first-year student from Burlington.

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the semester.

Augustana College is located in Rock Island, Ill.