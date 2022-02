The following students with local connections have been named to the Wheaton College (Ill.) Fall 2021 Dean’s List:

Ruth Daghfal of Kenosha

Mariana Moore of Kenosha

Olivia Nahorniak of Bristol

Dean’s List honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.