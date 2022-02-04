Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 4, 2022: 33,168 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 33,168 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 69 more than Thursday. There have been 551 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Thursday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 111,399 Kenosha County negative test results as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 57.68 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.87 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 922 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 642 cases

Salem Lakes — 2503 cases (6 more than Thursday)

Randall — 543 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 975 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 535 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 203 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 258 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,349,850 positive tests and 11,334 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 116,882 positives as of Friday.