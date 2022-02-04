A word from our sponsors: 2022 Twin Lakes Winterfest cancelled

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. — DH

2022 Twin Lakes Winterfest scheduled for Feb. 5 has been cancelled.

Unfortunately, we do not have enough teams for the tournament. Also, we need a lot of snow to make the rink boundaries to contain the pucks and the weather has not cooperated this year. We are planning to try again next year, probably the 2nd or 3rd week of February. If you would like to be involved next year, please let us know so we can contact you. Contact the Chamber at:262-877-2220 or info@twinlakeschamber.com