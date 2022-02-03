Portion of Highway K scheduled to be closed week of Feb. 7

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway K (60th Street) is scheduled to be closed for approximately five days beginning Monday, Feb. 7, for a culvert replacement.

The closure location is approximately one mile west of Highway 45, in the 21600 block of Highway K. The road will be impassible at the worksite.

A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via highways 45 (200th Avenue), NN (45th Street) and EW (232nd Avenue).

This work schedule is weather dependent and is subject to change.