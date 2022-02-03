Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 3, 2022: 33,099 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 33,099 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 108 more than Wednesday. There have been 549 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 111,260 Kenosha County negative test results as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 57.64 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.81 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 917 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 642 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 2497 cases (15 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 542 cases

Twin Lakes — 974 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 534 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 202 cases

Brighton — 258 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,346,588 positive tests and 11,293 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 116,556 positives as of Thursday.