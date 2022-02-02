Weight class on stretch of Highway N to be lowered

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

The portion of Kenosha County Trunk Highway N (38th Street) between Highway 45 (200th Avenue) and 128th Avenue in the Town of Paris is being reclassified as a Class B highway effective the week of Feb. 7, 2022.

Under Wisconsin Statute 348.16, the Class B designation means that, without a permit, vehicles may not carry more than 60 percent of the gross weights authorized in the Class A statute (348.15). This limitation does not apply to agricultural vehicles, local pick-up and delivery vehicles and public utility vehicles.

Highway N is being denoted as Class B because the roadbed that was designed and constructed in the 1950s cannot adequately accommodate existing truck traffic, which is larger and heavier than truck traffic in the 1950s.

Signs noting the Class B designation are being installed beginning this week.