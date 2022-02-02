Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 2, 2022: 32,991 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 32,991 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 118 more than Tuesday. There have been 549 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 111,080 Kenosha County negative test results as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 57.61 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.75 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 913 cases

Paddock Lake — 640 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 2482 cases (16 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 542 cases

Twin Lakes — 973 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 533 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 202 cases

Brighton — 257 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,341,808 positive tests and 11,254 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 116,216 positives as of Wednesday.