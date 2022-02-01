Units responding for crashes on I-94

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:44 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of crash in the 12700 block of the northbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported. Up to three vehicles may be involved. At least one vehicle may have struck the median wall.

UPDATE about 4:57 p.m. — Second crash reported in 9000 block of northbound lanes. Two vehicles involved. Same departments as above responding.