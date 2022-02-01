Power outage closes Lakewood School for Tuesday

Feb 1st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

A power outage has closed Lakewood School for Tuesday.

The outage left the building without heat, an announcement from the school said.

School is expected to resume Wednesday, the announcement said.

