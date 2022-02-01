Kenosha County COVID-19 update Feb. 1, 2022: 32,873 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 32,873 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 51 more than Monday. There have been 546 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 5 more than Monday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 110,759 Kenosha County negative test results as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 57.58 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.71 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 913 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 636 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 2466 cases (6 more than Monday)

Randall — 542 cases

Twin Lakes — 968 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 531 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 202 cases

Brighton — 255 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,336,857 positive tests and 11,207 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 115,987 positives as of Tuesday.