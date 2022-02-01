A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake invites lawn maintenance proposals

Spay-ghetti Dinner 2022 to Support Safe Harbor Humane Society Each year, Safe Harbor Humane Society reaches out to the community for financial support through its Annual Spay-ghetti Dinner. This year, the dinner will be on Sunday, Feb. 6, from […] Loren Lamoreaux

KUSD Seeks Input on Elementary Guided Reading Materials KENOSHA – The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) Elementary Literacy Curriculum Team is inviting parents/guardians and concerned community members to review the finalists for the Guided Reading instructional materials for […] Racine County Eye

N95 Masks Available Now for Kenosha County Residents A large supply of N95 masks* has been made available to residents through Kenosha County Public Health. No identification is required to receive a supply of masks. “We are very […] Racine County Eye

Bradford Red Devils Boys Hoops Still Seeking Identity The Kenosha Bradford Red Devils have been looking for their identity this season. The Red Devils have won two of their last four games and currently sit at 4-7 on […] Daniel Schoettler