The latest, local National Weather Service forecast is calling for a high temperature over 40 degrees Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the relative warmth will be short-lived with highs temps dropping back into the 20s for Thursday and beyond.

And maybe you’ve heard of some impending sizable snow this week, say if you get your forecast from Chicago-based media. But our NWS office says the effect will be minimal here, with less than one inch of accumulation forecast.