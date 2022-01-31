Man dies from crash on I-94

A Kenosha man died as the result of a crash on I-94 Sunday night.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On January 30th, 2022, at 11:33 PM, Kenosha County deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Villages of Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, and Newport, IL responded to the 8000 block of I-94 southbound for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a gray 2013 Toyota Scion was traveling Northbound in the Southbound Lanes of I-94 at a high rate of speed and struck a UPS Semi-truck head-on.

According to deputies on scene, the operator and sole occupant of the Toyota, a 23-year-old man from Kenosha, WI sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.

The operator of the Semi-truck, a 45-year-old man from Greendale, WI was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Both the Toyota and Semi-truck sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.