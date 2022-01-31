Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 31, 2022: 32,822 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 32,822 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 241 more than Friday. There have been 541 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 110,681 Kenosha County negative test results as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 57.56 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.66 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 912 cases (7 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 635 cases (9 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 2460 cases (22 more than Friday)

Randall — 542 cases (3 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 967 cases (8 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 530 cases (6 more than Friday)

Paris — 202 cases (2 more than Friday)

Brighton — 254 cases (3 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,333,782 positive tests and 11,134 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 115,534 positives as of Monday.