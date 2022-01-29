Local students receive scholarships for UW-Whitewater 2021-22 year

The following students with local connections are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2021-22 academic year.
- Tyler Carver, Trevor, who is studying General Management, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit Scholarship
- Gabrielle Clark, Kenosha, who is studying Art, won the following scholarship(s): Excellence in Printmaking Scholarship; Mary Weiser Art Scholarship; Roberta Avonn Fiskum Scholarship
- Hannah Coots, Salem, who is studying Business, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.
- Maddie Crum, Kenosha, who is studying Art Education, won the following scholarship(s): Edna Grinstead Scholarship; Mark Palmer Gray Jr Scholarship
- Lauren Cygnar, Salem, who is studying Biology, won the following scholarship(s): Spirit of Whitewater Energy Award
- Caitlyn Dolan, Kenosha, who is studying Art Education, won the following scholarship(s): Oberle Family Scholarship
- Kyle Dolan, Kenosha, who is studying Journalism, won the following scholarship(s): Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship
- Grady Duffy, Twin Lakes, who is studying Biology, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Grant Enwright, Kenosha, who is studying Marketing, won the following scholarship(s): AMA/Peltier Marketing Award; Institute for Sales Excellence Scholarship
- Abby Giese, Kenosha, who is studying Biology, won the following scholarship(s): Rath Foundation Academic Scholarship
- Celeste Gomez, Kenosha, who is studying Elementary Education, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Hannah Gruener, Bristol, who is studying Art Education, won the following scholarship(s): College of Arts & Communication Scholarship
- Kyle Grzyb, Trevor, who is studying Media Arts and Game Development, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Colin Hall, Kenosha, who is studying Psychology, won the following scholarship(s): UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship
- Alfred Hodges, Twin Lakes, who is studying Accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Miranda Hopkins, Bristol, who is studying physical education, won the following scholarship(s): Florence Goodhue Scholarship
- Kari Lumm, Salem, who is studying Early Childhood Education, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship
- John Leahey, Kenosha, who is studying General Business, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Julisa Sand, Salem, who is studying Psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship
- Abby Sokoloskis, Bristol, who is studying Elementary Education, won the following scholarship(s): Fitzgerald Family Scholarship; Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship
- Jared Ticha, Twin Lakes, who is studying Finance, won the following scholarship(s): Dennis M. Troha (College of Business and Economics) Scholarship
“On behalf of the UW-Whitewater Foundation, we send our deepest congratulations to this year’s scholarship winners, who represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments,” said Sandy Dunst, interim president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. “Over the years, many people and organizations have donated funds to make these financial awards a reality. Their kindness and generosity have contributed to the success of our Warhawks and we’re extremely grateful for their support.”
The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to students. The application period for next year’s scholarships is now open. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.