Local students receive scholarships for UW-Whitewater 2021-22 year

The following students with local connections are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2021-22 academic year.

Tyler Carver, Trevor, who is studying General Management, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit Scholarship

Gabrielle Clark, Kenosha, who is studying Art, won the following scholarship(s): Excellence in Printmaking Scholarship; Mary Weiser Art Scholarship; Roberta Avonn Fiskum Scholarship

Hannah Coots, Salem, who is studying Business, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.

Maddie Crum, Kenosha, who is studying Art Education, won the following scholarship(s): Edna Grinstead Scholarship; Mark Palmer Gray Jr Scholarship

Lauren Cygnar, Salem, who is studying Biology, won the following scholarship(s): Spirit of Whitewater Energy Award

Caitlyn Dolan, Kenosha, who is studying Art Education, won the following scholarship(s): Oberle Family Scholarship

Kyle Dolan, Kenosha, who is studying Journalism, won the following scholarship(s): Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship

Grady Duffy, Twin Lakes, who is studying Biology, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Grant Enwright, Kenosha, who is studying Marketing, won the following scholarship(s): AMA/Peltier Marketing Award; Institute for Sales Excellence Scholarship

Abby Giese, Kenosha, who is studying Biology, won the following scholarship(s): Rath Foundation Academic Scholarship

Celeste Gomez, Kenosha, who is studying Elementary Education, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Hannah Gruener, Bristol, who is studying Art Education, won the following scholarship(s): College of Arts & Communication Scholarship

Kyle Grzyb, Trevor, who is studying Media Arts and Game Development, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Colin Hall, Kenosha, who is studying Psychology, won the following scholarship(s): UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship

Alfred Hodges, Twin Lakes, who is studying Accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Miranda Hopkins, Bristol, who is studying physical education, won the following scholarship(s): Florence Goodhue Scholarship

Kari Lumm, Salem, who is studying Early Childhood Education, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship

John Leahey, Kenosha, who is studying General Business, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Julisa Sand, Salem, who is studying Psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship

Abby Sokoloskis, Bristol, who is studying Elementary Education, won the following scholarship(s): Fitzgerald Family Scholarship; Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship

Jared Ticha, Twin Lakes, who is studying Finance, won the following scholarship(s): Dennis M. Troha (College of Business and Economics) Scholarship

“On behalf of the UW-Whitewater Foundation, we send our deepest congratulations to this year’s scholarship winners, who represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments,” said Sandy Dunst, interim president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. “Over the years, many people and organizations have donated funds to make these financial awards a reality. Their kindness and generosity have contributed to the success of our Warhawks and we’re extremely grateful for their support.”

The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to students. The application period for next year’s scholarships is now open. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.