Paris officials urge caution to thwart home invasions

Paris officials are urging that residents be alert to a “troubling increase in crime, including home invasions, breaking and entering and distraction burglary.”

Town Chairman John Holloway said the town’s website has been updated with some advice for town residents on how to avoid such crimes and how to react if confronted by someone trying to get into their house through force or perhaps trickery.

“We’re not supposed to alarm our citizens, but we want them to be aware,” Holloway said at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several different types of home invasion type incidents in the town over the last six weeks or so, Holloway said.

“They (the sheriff’s department) don’t have a lot of stuff they can share with us since they are ongoing investigations,” Holloway said.

One recent incident involved people posing as utility company workers who tried to get someone to step outside of their home, Holloway said We Energies has told him that any legitimate worker from their company would not show up spontaneously at a home and would also have proper identification.

“We’re just advising people that they really shouldn’t be allowing anyone into the house unless they you are expecting them,” Holloway said.

The full list of advice from the town for thwarting these crimes is available here.

Related posts

Paris officials issue statement regarding recent incidents

Attempted entry to home in Paris reported

Sheriff’s Dept. seeking info on suspect in Paris home trespassing