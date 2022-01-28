Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 28, 2022: 32,581 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 32,581 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 161 more than Thursday. There have been 538 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 7 more than Thursday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 110,264 Kenosha County negative test results as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 57.50 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.56 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 905 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 626 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 2438 cases (20 more than Thursday)

Randall — 539 cases

Twin Lakes — 959 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 524 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Paris — 200 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 251 cases (4 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,321,190 positive tests and 11,062 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 113,300 positives as of Friday.