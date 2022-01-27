Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 27, 2022: 32,420 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 32,420 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 113 more than Wednesday. There have been 531 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 4 more than Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 110,066 Kenosha County negative test results as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 57.46 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.51 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 900 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 622 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 2418 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 535 cases

Twin Lakes — 954 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 520 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 199 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 247 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,314,061 positive tests (adjusted down since Wednesday) and 10,997 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 112,882 positives as of Wednesday.