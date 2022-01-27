Brief reprieve from bitter cold? Sort of …

At first glance, Thursday looks like a welcome reprieve from the recent bitter cold in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Well it will be sort of. The temperature is expected to reach almost 30 by this afternoon. But about 15 mph wind with gusts as high as 30 mph will keep what it feels like considerable colder, wind chill values in the low teens.

Regardless, the real cold will return around sundown when temperatures are expected to begin dropping, bottoming out Thursday night at 2. Friday’s high temperature will reach just 17.

Saturday appears to be the beginning of a gradual warming trend that will have temps back on the 30s by Monday.