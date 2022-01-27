A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus to host 2022 GREAT Nite Out Feb. 12

KUSD Seeks Input on Elementary Guided Reading Materials KENOSHA – The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) Elementary Literacy Curriculum Team is inviting parents/guardians and concerned community members to review the finalists for the Guided Reading instructional materials for grades K-5. The team is seeking feedback on these materials before making their final decisions to recommend adoption into the curriculum. For those wishing to […] Racine County Eye

N95 Masks Available Now for Kenosha County Residents A large supply of N95 masks* has been made available to residents through Kenosha County Public Health. No identification is required to receive a supply of masks. “We are very happy to be able to offer these free masks to Kenosha County residents, particularly those who may have a tougher time obtaining masks,” said Kenosha […] Racine County Eye

Bradford Red Devils Boys Hoops Still Seeking Identity The Kenosha Bradford Red Devils have been looking for their identity this season. The Red Devils have won two of their last four games and currently sit at 4-7 on the season after a 9-7 record last year. Senior Keviyon Price currently leads the Red Devils in scoring as he averages 18.4 points and 7.3 […] Daniel Schoettler

St. Joe’s Boys Hoops Looks to Build on School’s Athletic Success The boys basketball team at Kenosha St. Joe’s is looking to continue a run of recent athletic success at the school. The Lancers are currently ranked seventh in the Wissports.net Division 4 poll with a record of 9-2 on the season. This past fall, the football team at St. Joe’s won a conference title and […] Daniel Schoettler