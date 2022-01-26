Units responding to crash in Trevor

Jan 26th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:18 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash in the 27400 block of Highway C in Trevor.

Additional ambulances from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue are now responding.

