Spring election 2022: Wheatland Town Board OKs referendum on appointed town clerk and treasurer

The Wheatland Town Board on Monday approved holding a referendum as a first step in making the postions of town clerk and town treasurer appointed by the board rather than elected by town voters.

The vote to hold the referendum was unanimous with all board members present.

The referendum will appear on the April 5 spring election ballot. The referendum language will be:

“Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Wheatland be appointed by the Town Board? ____yes ____no”

“Shall the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the Town of Wheatland be appointed by the Town Board? ____ yes ____ no”

If enacted, the positions will become appointed by a majority of the Town Board, with terms not to exceed three years. Individuals will be able to be appointed for additional terms. Removal will have to be “for cause.”

For elected postions, candidates have to be a town resident. For appointed postions, the individuals will not have to live in Wheatland.

The action was prompted by the Town Board “planning for the future,” said current and long-time town Clerk Sheila Siegler.

Of the eight Western Kenosha County municipalities, only Wheatland and Brighton currently have elected clerks and treasurers (both roles are combined in one person in Brighton).