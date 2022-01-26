Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 265, 2022: 32,307 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 32,307 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 141 more than Tuesday. There have been 527 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 5 more than Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 109,875 Kenosha County negative test results as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 57.41 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.46 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 897 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 620 cases

Salem Lakes — 2413 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 535 cases

Twin Lakes — 951 cases (8 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 518 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 198 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 246 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,486,054 positive tests and 10,950 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 112,573 positives as of Wednesday.