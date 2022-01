The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Kenosha County, and actually all of Wisconsin and much of northern Illinois.

The local advisory is set to be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to noon, Wednesday.

Tuesday’s low is expected to dip to -10 and Wednesday’s high to reach just 9. Wind chill values through the advisory period could be between -15 to -25.

“Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the text of the advisory says.