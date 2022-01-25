Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 25, 2022: 32,166 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 32,166 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 586 more than Friday. There have been 522 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 14 more than Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 109,704 Kenosha County negative test results as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 57.37 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.42 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 894 cases (20 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 620 cases (8 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 2409 cases (35 more than Friday)

Randall — 535 cases (8 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 943 cases (24 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 515 cases (14 more than Friday)

Paris — 197 cases (4 more than Friday)

Brighton — 242 cases (10 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,298,296 positive tests and 10,908 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 111,988 positives as of Tuesday.