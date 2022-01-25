Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District board meeting Jan. 26, 2022

The Wheatland J1 School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school Community Room.

Among the agenda items are:

Roofing Project Information and Considerations

Update on Potential Solar Project

Open Enrollment Spaces for the 2022-2023 School Year

The agenda also includes notice of a closed session for “deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session – Bidding Process.”

The full agenda is available here.