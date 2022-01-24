Snow report Jan. 24, 2022: 2 inches

Jan 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

We measured a total of about 2 inches of accumulation for the snow that fell overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

That measurement was taken at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

