Rebecca Bell, Austin Eifert named to Olivet Nazarene University fall 2021 dean’s list

The following local students were named to the Olivet Nazarene University fall 2021 dean’s list:

Rebecca Bell of Salem

Austin Eifert of Trevor

To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

