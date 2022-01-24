Rebecca Bell, Austin Eifert named to Olivet Nazarene University fall 2021 dean’s list

Jan 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The following local students were named to the Olivet Nazarene University fall 2021 dean’s list:

  • Rebecca Bell of Salem
  • Austin Eifert of Trevor

To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study. Olivet’s 275-acre main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago.

