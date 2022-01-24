Local forecast turns from snow to cold

After a couple of days where the focus was snow, the latest, local National Weather Service forecast is turning to significantly colder temperatures.

Monday night’s low is expected to reach -2 with wind chill values between -5 and -15.

Tuesday’s high will be just 8, with daytime wind chills between -5 and -15 on winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be even colder, with a low temperature of -11 and wind chill values between -15 and -25.

The trend continues more or less on Wednesday. The high temper will be 11. If you are an extreme optimist you will no doubt take comfort in that the low Wednesday night will be above zero at 5.

Thursday is looking to be the anomaly for the week with a high of 29. After that, highs are expected to hover around 20 give or take a few degrees until we get to 27 on Sunday.