Bristol OKs developing concept site design for fire training facility and second station

The Bristol Village Board on Monday approved having its consulting engineering firm develop a concept site plan for a new fire department training facility and second station.

The estimated cost of $26,000 will be paid through impact fees already collected by the village, Randy Kerkman, village administrator said.

Strand Associates Inc will do the work. The facility would be located in the Bristol Business Park at Highways U and Q.

The village is seeking to construct a facility at which fire department personnel hone their fire fighting skills.

Bristol Fire and Rescue Chief John Neiderer said it is getting more and more difficult to provide training by burning down old structures. The new facility, referred to as a training tower, would be designed to allow personnel to train in conventional methods as well as more technical situation like high angle and confined space training.

“It’s good for our future,” Niederer said.

The work authorized Monday by the Village Board is a first step, Kerkman said.

The training facility would be the first emphasis and could come within five years. A new second station would likely be 10, 15 or even 20 years out, Kerkman said.

“This is the start of the project,” Kerkman said.

Neiderer will be seeking to pay for construction of the training facility by obtaining grants, Kerkman said.