Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Jan. 24, 2022

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., at Town Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Authorize Clerk to hire part time person to sort and file back log of building permit files and organize map room.
- Request for Kenosha County to conduct a traffic study at the intersection of 136th Ave and 12th Street.
- Discussion of Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case/effect on Fire/Rescue Explorers/ proposal from Paris Fire Rescue to create independent group.Updates: Somers/Paris I-94 Growth are
- Updates: Somers/Paris I-94 Growth area.
- Proposed Kenosha County Highway Access ordinance.
- Paris Solar project updates.