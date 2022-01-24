Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Jan. 24, 2022

Jan 24th, 2022
The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Authorize Clerk to hire part time person to sort and file back log of building permit files and organize map room.
  •  Request for Kenosha County to conduct a traffic study at the intersection of 136th Ave and 12th Street.
  • Discussion of Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case/effect on Fire/Rescue Explorers/ proposal from Paris Fire Rescue to create independent group.Updates: Somers/Paris I-94 Growth are
  • Updates: Somers/Paris I-94 Growth area.
  • Proposed Kenosha County Highway Access ordinance.
  • Paris Solar project updates.

The full agenda is available here.

