The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 3 a.m. to noon Monday. Another round of snow has prompted the NWS action.

The latest, local NWS forecast says we could see 1 to almost 3 inches of snow during this period causing slippery road conditions during a time of day people will be heading out to work and school.