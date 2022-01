The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p,m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Ordinance No. 2022-001 – relating to appointed officials in the position of town clerk and town treasurer subject to approval by Town Electors in a referendum election called by the Town Board for April 5, 2022. Also Resolution 2022-001 – Spring Election Referendum Question and Explanation.

The full agenda is available here.