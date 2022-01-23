Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Jan. 24, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m., at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Consider for approval Task Order No. 22-01 for Strand Associates concept site design of new fire training and station facilities in the UD5 area.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Lloyd Nelson 9055 136th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner) for a Land Use Plan Amendment change from I-1 (Institutional District) and A-2 (General Agricultural District) to R-2 (Suburban Single-Family Residential District) and a Zoning Text and Zoning Map Amendment change from A-2 (General Agricultural District) to R-2 (Suburban Single-Family District) and a Sketch Plan Review on tax parcel #37-4-121-202-0248 Part of the NW ¼ SEC 20 T 1 R21Village of Bristol, Kenosha County Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located on the East side of Hwy 45 and South of Hwy C.
- Consider for approval the proposal from Visu-Sewer to clean and televise sewer mains and laterals in Lake George area.