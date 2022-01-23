Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Jan. 24, 2022

Bradford Red Devils Boys Hoops Still Seeking Identity The Kenosha Bradford Red Devils have been looking for their identity this season. The Red Devils have won two of their last four games and currently sit at 4-7 on the season after a 9-7 record last year. Senior Keviyon Price currently leads the Red Devils in scoring as he averages 18.4 points and 7.3 […] Daniel Schoettler

St. Joe’s Boys Hoops Looks to Build on School’s Athletic Success The boys basketball team at Kenosha St. Joe’s is looking to continue a run of recent athletic success at the school. The Lancers are currently ranked seventh in the Wissports.net Division 4 poll with a record of 9-2 on the season. This past fall, the football team at St. Joe’s won a conference title and […] Daniel Schoettler

Op-ed: The KUSD Conundrum The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) reported on Monday, Jan. 10, that 21 schools (and the Educational Support Center) in the Kenosha Unified School District had moved to virtual learning since the start of the year. As of Monday afternoon, the KUSD COVID Dashboard showed 14 more schools had reached the 3 percent threshold for […] Loren Lamoreaux

Several KUSD Schools Go Virtual Due to COVID-19 KENOSHA – Bradford High School, Indian Trail Academy and High School, Harborside Academy and Grant Elementary School are four of the KUSD schools that will move to virtual learning effective immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic until Monday, Jan. 17. On Monday, January 3, the KUSD School Board held a meeting to assess the back-to-school […] Loren Lamoreaux