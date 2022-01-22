Snow in forecast for Saturday, Sunday nights

We should see a little — emphasis on little — snow this weekend, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

There’s a 70-100 percent chance of snow Saturday night, producing about 1 inch of accumulation. Snowfall is likely between 10 p.m., Saturday and about 4 a.m., Sunday.

There’s a 70 percent chance of snow Sunday night, also producing about 1 inch of accumulation. Snowfall is likely between midnight and 4 a.m., Monday.

Temperatures will continue on the colder side with Monday being the only day with a high temperature expected to get over 30.