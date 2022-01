Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast is calling for a bit more snow — and for longer — than was forecast earlier Saturday.

Overnight Saturday could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Snowfall should start around 11 p.m. and could continue through 4 a.m.

Sunday night we chould still see as much as 1 inch, with snowfall starting about 3 a.m., Monday.

New in this forecast is snow during the day on Monday, perhaps another 1 to 2 inches. Snow is likely to end by noon.