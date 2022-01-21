Wheatland Center School students place in top 5 at 2022 Future City Competition

Wheatland Center School students have again done well at the Future City Competition.
From a news release from the school:
A team of Wheatland students placed in the top 5 at the Future City Competition for the third
year out of the last four. On Saturday, January 15, 2022 three teams from Wheatland Center
School participated in STEMForward’s Wisconsin Regional Future City Competition. The
Future City Competition is a rigorous project using engineering concepts throughout 5
deliverables. Students participate as teams, guided by an educator and a volunteer STEM
mentor. Teams spend approximately four months creating cities that could exist at least 100
years in the future. Each city must incorporate a solution to a design challenge that changes
each year. Wheatland teams began in September using the Engineering Design Process and
Project Management Cycle to write an essay, put together a Google Slide presentation on
different aspects of their city, make a Project Plan, create a model of their Future City to scale,
and create a video presentation. Students then met virtually with a panel of expert judges from
various engineering disciplines for a Q&A session about their city.
The theme for this year’s challenge was creating a Waste Free City using Principles of a
Circular Economy. Students had to think about how to design out waste and pollution, keep
products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems in their waste-free cities. Teams
used ideas such as recycling plastic into insulation and bricks for houses, using glass cullet for
landscaping and golf course sand traps, and creating biomass energy facilities to provide
energy from waste for powering their cities. 8th grader Abby daSilva said, “Future City has
helped me gain lots of knowledge about how cities function and about different engineering
fields. Being able to plan a big project and see my ideas come to life has been a valuable
experience for me over the past two years. I learned so many new concepts.” First year
participant and 6th grader Jaxon Morehouse commented, “We worked a lot on our research
and writing skills, and learned about different concepts like cultured meat and waste-to-energy.
I enjoyed working on building the model.”
This year 49 teams competed from all over southeastern Wisconsin. After a day of virtual
meetings, students waited for the results in all five areas. The top 5 teams met for another
round of Q&A and judging with a different panel of expert judges for a chance to go to
Washington DC. “It was another year of perseverance for our students. The students were
excited to go to the Future City Competition in person, but a week before the event there was a
decision to make it virtual due to the spike of COVID cases in the area. I couldn’t be prouder
of the students’ resiliency and positive attitudes throughout the past couple of years,” states
teacher Kandi Horton.
Wheatland’s “Ville des Pomme” placed 4th overall in this year’s competition as well as
receiving two additional special awards. The team received “Exemplary Model” from the
American Society of Civil Engineers and “Best Project Planning” from PMI (Project
Management Institute) for their model and Project Plan consisting of 4 parts: Setting goals,
creating a schedule, conducting team check-ins, and reflecting on the project. Wheatland’s
second team, Power Peaks, also received a special award for “Best Waste Management and
Recycling Facility” from APWA Wisconsin (American Public Works Association). “I learned a
lot about recycling processes and how to work as a team. I also learned about compromising
with my team about decision making and setting goals,” reflected 6th grader Bennett Fuoss.