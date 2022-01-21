Wheatland Center School students place in top 5 at 2022 Future City Competition

Wheatland Center School students have again done well at the Future City Competition.

From a news release from the school:

A team of Wheatland students placed in the top 5 at the Future City Competition for the third

year out of the last four. On Saturday, January 15, 2022 three teams from Wheatland Center

School participated in STEMForward’s Wisconsin Regional Future City Competition. The

Future City Competition is a rigorous project using engineering concepts throughout 5

deliverables. Students participate as teams, guided by an educator and a volunteer STEM

mentor. Teams spend approximately four months creating cities that could exist at least 100

years in the future. Each city must incorporate a solution to a design challenge that changes

each year. Wheatland teams began in September using the Engineering Design Process and

Project Management Cycle to write an essay, put together a Google Slide presentation on

different aspects of their city, make a Project Plan, create a model of their Future City to scale,

and create a video presentation. Students then met virtually with a panel of expert judges from

various engineering disciplines for a Q&A session about their city.



The theme for this year’s challenge was creating a Waste Free City using Principles of a

Circular Economy. Students had to think about how to design out waste and pollution, keep

products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems in their waste-free cities. Teams

used ideas such as recycling plastic into insulation and bricks for houses, using glass cullet for

landscaping and golf course sand traps, and creating biomass energy facilities to provide

energy from waste for powering their cities. 8th grader Abby daSilva said, “Future City has

helped me gain lots of knowledge about how cities function and about different engineering

fields. Being able to plan a big project and see my ideas come to life has been a valuable

experience for me over the past two years. I learned so many new concepts.” First year

participant and 6th grader Jaxon Morehouse commented, “We worked a lot on our research

and writing skills, and learned about different concepts like cultured meat and waste-to-energy.

I enjoyed working on building the model.”

This year 49 teams competed from all over southeastern Wisconsin. After a day of virtual

meetings, students waited for the results in all five areas. The top 5 teams met for another

round of Q&A and judging with a different panel of expert judges for a chance to go to

Washington DC. “It was another year of perseverance for our students. The students were

excited to go to the Future City Competition in person, but a week before the event there was a

decision to make it virtual due to the spike of COVID cases in the area. I couldn’t be prouder

of the students’ resiliency and positive attitudes throughout the past couple of years,” states

teacher Kandi Horton.

Wheatland’s “Ville des Pomme” placed 4th overall in this year’s competition as well as

receiving two additional special awards. The team received “Exemplary Model” from the

American Society of Civil Engineers and “Best Project Planning” from PMI (Project

Management Institute) for their model and Project Plan consisting of 4 parts: Setting goals,

creating a schedule, conducting team check-ins, and reflecting on the project. Wheatland’s

second team, Power Peaks, also received a special award for “Best Waste Management and

Recycling Facility” from APWA Wisconsin (American Public Works Association). “I learned a

lot about recycling processes and how to work as a team. I also learned about compromising

with my team about decision making and setting goals,” reflected 6th grader Bennett Fuoss.