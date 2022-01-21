Kenosha County distributing free N95 masks through Western Kenosha County locations

A distribution of some 440,000 N95 started Friday in various Kenosha County locations.

The packs of 20 N95 masks are free and no ID or residency is required, a Kenosha County Public Health news release said.

Western Kenosha County locations for mask distribution are:

Community Library in Salem Lakes.

Community Library in Twin Lakes.

Westosha Senior Community Center.

Town of Wheatland office.

Town of Randall office

Bristol village office.

Town of Paris office.

Twin Lakes village office.

Salem Lakes village office.

Brighton town office.

National Guard testing site in Trevor.

Masks also will be distributed through the programs at The Sharing Center in Trevor.

A full list of locations throughout Kenosha County is available here.

Each person will get a pack of 20 masks. Details on the safety of mask wearing can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website and on the CDC website

19/mask.htm and on the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/docs/2010-133/pdfs/2010-

133.pdf

From the Kenosha County Public Health received this supply of masks Wednesday from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and has been distributing them to community locations in order to provide masks to as many residents as possible as quickly as possible while the Omicron surge continues. The masks only come in adult size and be can reused as long as they are not visibly soiled. Unfortunately, we have not been supplied with child-sized masks. The average person does NOT need to be fit tested with these masks and can wear them without issue. Fit testing is only typically required of healthcare and response personnel. “We are very happy to be able to offer these free masks to Kenosha County residents, particularly those who may have a tougher time obtaining masks,” Freiheit said. “Wearing a well-fitted mask remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly the highly contagious Omicron variant.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to local vaccine providers and testing locations, and isolation and quarantine guidelines, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19. For someone having difficulties getting to a location to obtain a pack of masks, please callthe Kenosha County COVID-19 Hotline at 262-605-6799.