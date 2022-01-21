Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 21, 2022: 31,580 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: The following statement from Jan. 14 relates to a change in how the state is reporting COVID-19 data: “The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system. This change is intended to support the efforts of local and tribal health departments (LTHDs) to manage the large influx of positive tests resulting from the ongoing surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. As a result of this new auto-import process, DHS expects COVID-19 data to be temporarily elevated over the next few days while this process occurs and back-logged cases are brought into the live system. This change will help DHS provide the most accurate and up-to-date data moving forward.”

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 31,580 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 251 more than Thursday (see above note). There have been 508 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Thursday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 109,015 Kenosha County negative test results as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 57.25 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 52.32 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday (Note: See note above regarding changes in the reporting of data at the state level):

Bristol — 874 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 612 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 2374 cases (24 more than Thursday)

Randall — 527 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 919 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 501 cases (11 more than Thursday)

Paris — 193 cases

Brighton — 232 cases (1 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 1,270,151 positive tests and 10,755 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 108,37 positives as of Friday.