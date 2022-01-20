Spring election 2022: Bristol School District to have building referendum

Voters in the Bristol School District will be able vote on a $22.3 million building project referendum in the April 5 election.

The School Board approved the referendum Wednesday night in a unanimous vote.

The referendum will seek authority to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $22,300,000 for a school facility improvement project at the school, according to one of two resolutions approved by the board.

District administrator Jack Musha said among the projects to be covered by the spending if approved are:

Security upgrades-surveillance, doors, alarm system, entry systems.

HVAC.

Roofing repairs

Updated parking lot with drop off and bus loop.

Cafeteria space .

Large Group Instruction space for students and staff development.

Musha, in an email to westofthei.com, termed the security updates and HVAC work as “high needs.”

District officials project approving the referendum would result in a mill rate increase of 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The operational levy plus the projected addition if the referendum is passed would result in a tax rate of $5.14 per $1,000 of assessed value, which would still be lower than the 2020-21 tax rate, Musha said. Consequently, the tax impact of passing the referendum would be about $90 additional per year for a property assessed at $300,000.

The district is planning to host public presentations on the referendum, but dates have not been determined yet, Musha said.

The school last had a building project referendum in 2013, which passed and funded the building of the Gale Ryczek Wing of the building, which added 15 classrooms, including a new art room, a new general music room and an IT center. That referendum was for $5.3 million.